Tribunal hears Mbenenge continued to send explicit messages despite clear no

The Eastern Cape judge president, whose version is still to come, denies sexual harassment

16 January 2025 - 18:27 By FRANNY RABKIN

The sexual harassment probe into Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge on Thursday heard testimony that Mbenenge had, for a second time, sent messages, later deleted, one of which was a male “private part” — even after judges secretary Andiswa Mengo told him she did not want to be “intimate” with him...

