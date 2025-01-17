Petition for Gautrain bus stop outside Joburg courts as crime in CBD deters access to justice
The Johannesburg High Court, magistrate's court and the CCMA are in dangerous parts of the CBD, affecting legal practitioners, judges and clients
17 January 2025 - 04:30
The lack of safe and reliable transport to the courts in Johannesburg has led to a petition to call on the Gautrain to put up bus stops outside the courts for easy access from Park Station...
