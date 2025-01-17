Rescue mission at Stilfontein ends with 78 dead, police vow to continue operation
Gwede Mantashe stresses that illegal mining is irredeemable, while Zwelinzima Vavi vows to hold the state accountable if tests confirm starvation caused deaths
17 January 2025 - 04:30
Operations to rescue illegal miners who were at shaft 11 in Stilfontein in North West were wrapped up on Thursday after mine rescue personnel did a final sweep and confirmed there were no illegal miners still underground...
