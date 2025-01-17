News

Rescue mission at Stilfontein ends with 78 dead, police vow to continue operation

Gwede Mantashe stresses that illegal mining is irredeemable, while Zwelinzima Vavi vows to hold the state accountable if tests confirm starvation caused deaths

17 January 2025 - 04:30
Ernest Mabuza Journalist

Operations to rescue illegal miners who were at shaft 11 in Stilfontein in North West were wrapped up on Thursday after mine rescue personnel did a final sweep and confirmed there were no illegal miners still underground...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. IN PICS | 18 more bodies retrieved from disused Stilfontein mine South Africa
  2. STILFONTEIN IN NUMBERS | Only 26 of almost 2,000 zama zamas are South African South Africa
  3. 51 bodies, 106 illegal miners retrieved on day two of Stilfontein rescue ... South Africa
  4. No sign of life at Stilfontein shaft as rescue operation winds down South Africa

Most read

  1. Cornwall Hill pupil equals older brother's record of 15 distinctions as he ... News
  2. Matric pupils pay tribute to slain acting principal News
  3. 'I felt he undressed me while I was in my house, without him seeing me,' ... News
  4. Animal rescuers plead for care and kindness in wake of New Year carnage News
  5. Affair singled out as possible motive for Durban businessman's murder, court ... News

Latest Videos

Israel strikes Gaza after ceasefire accord, and more - Five stories you need to ...
Alleged ringleaders arrested during gruelling rescue mission at Stillfontein ...