News

Sanctuary offers senior cats a purr-fect retirement

The cats live in comfort, free from the stress of waiting for adoption

17 January 2025 - 04:30

Forget the desperate pleas from cat carers urging adoptions. A feline retirement home in the Western Cape is flourishing...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Paris Hilton and other celebrities react to devastating Malibu wildfires World
  2. Volunteer to beat the Christmas blues, experts advise Insight
  3. SPCA removes animals in urgent need of veterinary care from overcrowded shelter South Africa
  4. Food inflation means R530 child support grant not enough to feed a child for a ... News

Most read

  1. Cornwall Hill pupil equals older brother's record of 15 distinctions as he ... News
  2. Matric pupils pay tribute to slain acting principal News
  3. 'I felt he undressed me while I was in my house, without him seeing me,' ... News
  4. Animal rescuers plead for care and kindness in wake of New Year carnage News
  5. Affair singled out as possible motive for Durban businessman's murder, court ... News

Latest Videos

Israel strikes Gaza after ceasefire accord, and more - Five stories you need to ...
Alleged ringleaders arrested during gruelling rescue mission at Stillfontein ...