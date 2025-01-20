News

Police liable for damages after diabetic death in detention

Officers found to have acted incorrectly by not getting man in diabetic coma to hospital fast enough

20 January 2025 - 04:30
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

The family of a Northern Cape man have won their civil action suit, having successfully proven he died wrongfully in the hands of the police — with the SAPS liable for damages they have suffered due to loss of support as well as “the reasonable costs of his funeral”. ..

