WATCH | Tears and fears as Inanda ‘vigilantes’ appear in court
The 12 are implicated in the deaths of five men near an informal settlement north of Durban
20 January 2025 - 18:45
The families of 12 alleged Bhambayi vigilantes accused of hacking five suspected criminals to death last week were in tears and left disappointed when murder charges against them were not withdrawn in the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court. ..
