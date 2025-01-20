News

WATCH | Tears and fears as Inanda ‘vigilantes’ appear in court

The 12 are implicated in the deaths of five men near an informal settlement north of Durban

20 January 2025 - 18:45 By MFUNDO MKHIZE

The families of 12 alleged Bhambayi vigilantes accused of hacking five suspected criminals to death last week were in tears and left disappointed when murder charges against them were not withdrawn in the Ntuzuma magistrate’s court. ..

