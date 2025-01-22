Family of murder witness shot dead outside court say he feared for his life, was not in protection programme
Pastor Ashwin Mouwers, 33, felt he was doing the right thing though he never felt safe, say siblings
22 January 2025 - 20:57
A witness to a murder case who was shot dead outside the Lenasia magistrate's court on Tuesday was always fearful when he had to go to court and was not under any witness protection programme, his family has revealed. ..
