Is protection programme an answer to killing of witnesses?
Most witnesses would rather avoid testifying than cut ties with family and family to fulfil the stringent requirements of the programme, says legal expert
22 January 2025 - 04:30
The fatal shooting of a witness in a murder case outside the Lenasia magistrate’s court on Tuesday is not the first time that a witness has been killed in such a callous manner. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.