Judge president Mbenenge’s sexual harassment complainant faces evidence scrutiny
Adv Muzi Sikhakhane argues judges’ secretary Andiswa Mengo lied under oath and in her testimony about receiving pictures of a penis from him
22 January 2025 - 18:49
Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge’s legal team on Wednesday scrutinised the testimony and affidavit of the complainant accusing him of sexual harassment. ..
