News

‘He was dedicated’: primary school principal gunned down in Cape Town

Three men shot Jeffrey Sigudla — he died instantly and his wife was injured

23 January 2025 - 20:39 By Kim Swartz

A leader. Doctorate in education. Passionate about teaching. Shot dead as he arrived at the gates...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Family of murder witness shot dead outside court say he feared for his life, ... News
  2. Judge president Mbenenge’s sexual harassment complainant faces evidence scrutiny News
  3. Snap with snake comes back to bite KZN teen News
  4. Mbenenge sexual harassment probe puts spotlight on power relations in judiciary News
  5. Likely killing of four male baboons in Cape Town causes chaos, trauma News

Latest Videos

A mere $500 changed trajectory of Zambian lending
SPOTLIGHT | Catch Robbie Williams on the big screen and camera focusing on real ...