Mbenenge sexual harassment probe puts spotlight on power relations in judiciary
With just two more days scheduled for the hearing, it is unlikely that the tribunal will end on Friday
23 January 2025 - 04:30
The power dynamic in the relationship between judge president Selby Mbenenge and judges’ secretary Andiswa Mengo, who has accused Mbenenge of sexual harassment, was the focus of a segment of Mengo’s cross-examination on Wednesday — and could become an important factor for the tribunal in ultimately determining whether the judge president is guilty...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.