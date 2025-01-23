Mengo grilled about ‘improved’ sexual harassment complaint
Mbenenge’s lawyer reveals letter saying former chief justice Raymond Zondo was dissatisfied with initial complaint against Eastern Cape judge president
23 January 2025 - 18:26
Counsel for Eastern Cape judge president Selby Mbenenge suggested on Thursday that Andiswa Mengo, who has accused Mbenenge of sexual harassment, changed her initial misconduct complaint to the judicial conduct committee and grilled her about her earlier testimony on this subject, twice asking her if she was sticking to her earlier story...
