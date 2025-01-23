Snap with snake comes back to bite KZN teen
Grade 11 pupil Alexander Blignaut received four vials of antivenom when puff adder bit him on his hand seconds after he dropped it
23 January 2025 - 04:30
A 17-year-old boy from uMnambithi (formerly Ladysmith (https://www.timeslive.co.za/news/south-africa/2024-03-26-umnambithi-nqweba-are-the-renamed-towns-gazetted-by-zizi-kodwa/)) was bitten by a puff adder after he grabbed it to capture a photo with the venomous snake in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday...
