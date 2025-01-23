UK company loses court bid to avoid liability for defective hip replacement system
Chanine Swanepoel wants to sue DePuy International for damages after high levels of microscopic metal particles were found in the area of her right hip
23 January 2025 - 04:30
A UK-based company has lost its court bid to evade liability for installing a defected hip replacement system into a South African patient, as the Cape Town high court said the court had jurisdiction since the company provided the service within the country through its agents...
