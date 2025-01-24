Families confused, hurt by delay in prosecution of TRC cases
Relatives say they are frustrated by the hold-up and some are heartbroken by allegations of political interference
24 January 2025 - 04:30
The families of the victims of apartheid-era atrocities said they were saddened by the decades it took for the democratic government to seek truth and justice. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.