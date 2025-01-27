New wealth loading as Cape Town and Joburg tipped to rise as tech hubs of the future
Johannesburg has more than 800 tech US dollar millionaires, while Cape Town has more than 450
27 January 2025 - 04:30
Cape Town and Johannesburg are beginning to mirror Silicon Valley, the world-famous US hub for technology heavyweights like Apple and Meta...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.