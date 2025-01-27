News

New wealth loading as Cape Town and Joburg tipped to rise as tech hubs of the future

Johannesburg has more than 800 tech US dollar millionaires, while Cape Town has more than 450

27 January 2025 - 04:30
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter

Cape Town and Johannesburg are beginning to mirror Silicon Valley, the world-famous US hub for technology heavyweights like Apple and Meta...

