Tireless pursuit of justice earns Gauteng cop top honour for resolving challenging cases
This year the awards boasted more than 40 categories
27 January 2025 - 20:40
A Gauteng police officer has been hailed for his efforts in securing a lengthy jail term for a serial rapist whose reign of terror on the East Rand lasted for more than 10 years. ..
