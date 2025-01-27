Varsity application fees ‘not profit-driven’, despite PSA’s concerns
Fees only cover administrative costs, universities say, while options exist for poorer applicants to apply free of charge
27 January 2025 - 04:30
The money spent on university applications that are turned down is not refundable in most cases. In spite of what looks like huge profits from the outside, universities say it is the cost of doing business — but they meet economically challenged South Africans half-way...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.