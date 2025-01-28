News

Community of vagrants in upmarket Menlyn shares stories of love and survival

The pavement in front of a block of flats is home to occupants who find themselves there for various reasons, including a woman who fell in love with a homeless man

28 January 2025 - 04:30

Opposite an apartment block and behind the upmarket parts of a street in Pretoria East, where the large Menlyn Shopping Centre is located, is a small community that lives with no ablution services, no shelter, and uses the surrounding areas and bushes to relieve themselves...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Garden Route town processes R16bn in building plans amid rapid growth News
  2. How Pretoria’s ‘Afrikaans Uber’ does e-hailing differently News
  3. New wealth loading as Cape Town and Joburg tipped to rise as tech hubs of the ... News
  4. Divorcing dads in bitter custody battle over ‘yours and mine’ brood News
  5. Community of vagrants in upmarket Menlyn shares stories of love and survival News

Latest Videos

Rwandan-backed rebels say they've seized Goma as thousands flee | REUTERS
Woman appears in court on child porn and money laundering charges