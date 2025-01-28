News

Divorcing dads in bitter custody battle over ‘yours and mine’ brood

Father denying access to his ex ordered to undergo drug tests after sleeping pill addiction allegations

28 January 2025 - 04:30
Gill Gifford Senior journalist

The Western Cape High Court has appointed a forensic psychiatrist to intervene in a custody battle, resulting in a father who tried to block his estranged husband’s access to his children being ordered to undergo drug testing twice weekly for three months and random testing thereafter. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Father who took child without mother's permission loses custody battle News
  2. SA mom accused of child abduction ordered to reunite son with Aussie dad News
  3. Durban teen fatally stabbed in 'paternity fight' South Africa

Most read

  1. Garden Route town processes R16bn in building plans amid rapid growth News
  2. How Pretoria’s ‘Afrikaans Uber’ does e-hailing differently News
  3. New wealth loading as Cape Town and Joburg tipped to rise as tech hubs of the ... News
  4. Divorcing dads in bitter custody battle over ‘yours and mine’ brood News
  5. Community of vagrants in upmarket Menlyn shares stories of love and survival News

Latest Videos

Rwandan-backed rebels say they've seized Goma as thousands flee | REUTERS
Woman appears in court on child porn and money laundering charges