Families of dead SANDF soldiers speak of broken dreams and plans

After the death of 13 SANDF troops in the DRC, some family members say they've heard no word from the government

29 January 2025 - 04:30

One of the soldiers killed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) hoped to marry his childhood sweetheart at year, and now these plans have been shattered by the tragedy that struck thousands of kilometres from home. ..

