Fate of future matric results publication back in Pretoria high court
Inability to broadcast outcome of school leavers’ exams is unconstitutional, department argues
29 January 2025 - 10:52
The department of basic education has lodged a review application with the Pretoria high court to have a notice barring the publication of matric examination results declared unconstitutional...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.