News

Solving for X is a no-brainer thanks to NGO helping pupils and parents

The programme expanded to 132 schools, benefiting over 28,300 pupils, with a team of 786 volunteer maths tutors

30 January 2025 - 04:30
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter

While last year’s national matric pass rate was impressive, the increase in maths proficiency — now at 69.1% — is even more significant...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Garden Route town processes R16bn in building plans amid rapid growth News
  2. Divorcing dads in bitter custody battle over ‘yours and mine’ brood News
  3. How Pretoria’s ‘Afrikaans Uber’ does e-hailing differently News
  4. New wealth loading as Cape Town and Joburg tipped to rise as tech hubs of the ... News
  5. Community of vagrants in upmarket Menlyn shares stories of love and survival News

Latest Videos

Scenes of mayhem in DRC after M3 rebel attack in Goma story
Musa Khawula abandons bail