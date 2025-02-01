News

SA soldier lost a leg in last week's M23 attack in the DRC

The SANDF says everything is being done to get medical treatment to the wounded.

01 February 2025 - 10:06

Some of the South African soldiers wounded in clashes with M23 rebel forces in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last week suffered severe injuries, including a leg amputation and head injuries. Some suffered multiple injuries and one soldier suffered a panic attack...

