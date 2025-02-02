News

Mzansi at Grammys: Wouter Kellerman, Trevor Noah, Soweto Gospel Choir set to shine

This year’s Grammys will raise funds to support relief efforts and aid music professionals affected by the wildfires in Los Angeles

02 February 2025 - 15:44 By JEN SU
Jen Su Lifestyle Correspondent

South Africans are taking centre stage at this year’s 67th Grammy Awards — with flautist Wouter Kellerman, host Trevor Noah, and the Soweto Gospel Choir all up for accolades in today’s ceremony in at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California...

