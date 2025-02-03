Construction mafia, BEE legislation and environmental compliance hamper property boom in KZN
Two-day conference by public works department and eThekwini municipality held amid renewed drive to turn the province into a major construction site
03 February 2025 - 04:30
Challenges including construction mafia, government BEE legislation and environmental compliance need to be addressed for property growth to make a meaningful impact on the KwaZulu-Natal economy. ..
