News

ActionSA vs DA in eThekwini over R200k in ‘wasteful expenditure’

The DA says Zwakele Mncwango is out of order as their disciplinary process over the councillor took five months to resolve

04 February 2025 - 04:30 By MLUNGISI MHLOPHE-GUMEDE

ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal leader Zwakele Mncwango has accused the DA of causing wasteful expenditure for failing to stop an ousted councillor receiving more than R200,000. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How Pretoria’s ‘Afrikaans Uber’ does e-hailing differently News
  2. SA soldier lost a leg in last week's M23 attack in the DRC News
  3. Garden Route town processes R16bn in building plans amid rapid growth News
  4. Mzansi at Grammys: Wouter Kellerman, Trevor Noah, Soweto Gospel Choir set to ... News
  5. Solving for X is a no-brainer thanks to NGO helping pupils and parents News

Latest Videos

EFF media briefing
Couple appear in court on child porn and money laundering charges