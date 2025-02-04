Activists at SAHRC hearings suggest ways to eliminate load reduction
HSRC inquiry told that while SA is experiencing a reprieve from load-shedding, load reduction is seemingly on the rise, particularly in poor and historically disadvantaged communities
04 February 2025 - 04:30
Load reduction has a debilitating effect on poor communities and Eskom should not punish everyone because of those who were bypassing their meters or were connected to the grid illegally...
