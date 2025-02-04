Bodies of dead SANDF soldiers to be returned tomorrow, but Kagame remarks are a concern
The SANDF's Gen Rudzani Maphwanya was grilled by the portfolio committee on defence about the SANDF mission to the DRC that killed 14 and left Rwandan President Paul Kagame displeased with SA's presence
04 February 2025 - 21:18
The bodies of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members who died in the Democratic Republic of the Congo will be repatriated on Wednesday, the SANDF chief told parliament on Tuesday, but an expert said remarks by Rwandan President Paul Kagame on South Africa’s interest in DRC minerals were concerning...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.