No hotline to the White House for AfriForum
AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel denies the body told anybody in the US that the ANC has or is taking any land
04 February 2025 - 19:27
AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel says he “doesn’t play golf with Donald Trump” and he “doesn’t have his number” on his cellphone. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.