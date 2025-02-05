Decision to revoke parole for Alison Botha’s attackers could set precedent: analyst
Analyst says though the decision is correct in law, intervention should be used sparingly and not as a general rule
05 February 2025 - 04:30
The decision by correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald to revoke the parole of Alison Botha’s attackers, Frans du Toit and Theuns Kruger, is probably the first time in South African history that this has happened, a legal analyst said...
