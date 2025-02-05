News

Decision to revoke parole for Alison Botha’s attackers could set precedent: analyst

Analyst says though the decision is correct in law, intervention should be used sparingly and not as a general rule

05 February 2025 - 04:30
Ernest Mabuza Journalist

The decision by correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald to revoke the parole of Alison Botha’s attackers, Frans du Toit and Theuns Kruger, is probably the first time in South African history that this has happened, a legal analyst said...

