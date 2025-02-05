Tempers flare at Durban school after alleged racially-motivated fight
Irate parents who demanded to speak to education officials want the principal and school governing body thrown out for not protecting the learners
05 February 2025 - 17:42
Tempers matched the soaring heat on Tuesday as irate Centenary Secondary School parents who were locked out of the Durban school called for the principal, the governing body and security to be removed after a violent incident, allegedly linked to racial tensions. ..
