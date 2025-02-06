How a Mozambique spitting cobra was removed from a toilet rim
Rangers at Kruger National Park found the venomous snake hidden underneath a toilet rim and it was possible that someone used the toilet while it was there
06 February 2025 - 04:30
Whoever sat on a toilet at the Masorini picnic site in the Kruger National Park on Sunday may have had a lucky escape from the highly toxic venom of a Mozambique spitting cobra. The cobra was found hidden under the rim of the toilet seat, and was likely there to cool off in the Phalaborwa heat...
