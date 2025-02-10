News

‘I can’t breathe!’: residents take matters into their own hands after authorities suspend mine rescue

The West Rand community tried to retrieve trapped illegal miners as they believed authorities didn't try hard enough to rescue them

10 February 2025 - 18:39

“I can't breathe, I can't breathe!” ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I felt like I won lotto’: housing beneficiaries elated about their new homes News
  2. SIU pushing to recover R300m spent on 'unlawful' yellow plant procurement deals ... News
  3. Golden Arrow to roll out 120 solar-charged electric buses in 2025 News
  4. Family of slain Rea Vaya bus driver, one of two killed in past week, wants ... News
  5. Living in hope of unpaid pension benefit payouts more than two decades later News

Latest Videos

Parliament holds debate on fatalities of South African troops in DRC
F1 | Only In Theaters SUMMER 2025