Idling fire trucks have long been allocated to municipalities: DFFE
The department says firefighting fleet trucks have been allocated to municipalities who must just sign for them and deploy them
10 February 2025 - 04:30
The department of forestry, fisheries & the environment (DFFE) says hundreds of heavy-duty fire trucks and crew buses standing idle and falling into disrepair have been allocated to district municipalities and the department is not responsible for failure to deploy them. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.