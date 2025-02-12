'Dressed in suits, well-spoken gentlemen': card scammers target tourists in Gqeberha
Several cases have been reported at Humewood police station
12 February 2025 - 04:30
A concerning trend has emerged in Gqeberha, where a group of well-dressed con artists has been preying on unsuspecting tourists. Dressed in black suits and adorned with badges featuring the South African flag, these “card scammers” present themselves as authoritative figures to unsuspecting tourists. ..
