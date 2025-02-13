‘We’ve lost two sons’: family of young man accused of killing three-year-old brother
He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court again on March 13
13 February 2025 - 19:43
The family of an 18-year-old accused of killing his three-year-old brother is reeling in shock and battling to come to terms with what happened, admitting that the teenager had warned them that he would one day do something that would hurt them. ..
