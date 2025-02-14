Sobbing families brave wet weather as SANDF hands over fallen soldiers
The 14 SANDF members were killed during a peacekeeping mission in the DRC almost three weeks ago
14 February 2025 - 04:30
It was eerily quiet when the coffins of the 14 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) who were killed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo were ushered into their individual hearses to be taken to their respective provinces where their families would lay them at their final resting place...
