An initiative aimed at restoring Joburg's shine sets sight on notorious Hillbrow

'We want to bring about massive change and take the communities that we work with on the journey with us,' says Jozi My Jozi CEO Bea Swanepoel

17 February 2025 - 04:30 By Isaac Mahlangu
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

An initiative that installed street lights in Johannesburg's inner city suburb of Doornfontein and brought lights back on the iconic Mandela Bridge has now set its sights on fixing Hillbrow...

