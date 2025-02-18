New initiative aims to halve people living without access to electricity in Africa
Mission 300 is a new development initiative to increase energy access across Africa through funding, renewable energy, policy reforms and infrastructure
18 February 2025 - 18:48
A bold new initiative aims to halve the number of people without access to electricity in Africa by 2030. Currently, almost 600-million people lack access to electricity...
