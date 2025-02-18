Taxi-bus violence: deals on route sharing, competitive pricing models needed to avert conflict, says expert
This as two Rea Vaya bus drivers were murdered in Johannesburg and arson was reported at Putco and NTI depots in Mpumalanga and North West
18 February 2025 - 04:30
A failure of the taxi industry to develop formal employment benefits or security for its operators and weak regulatory oversight lie behind some of the flare-ups of conflict in the transport industry...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.