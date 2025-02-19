News

Business on tenterhooks ahead of Godongwana’s first GNU budget

Booze industry hopes finance minister reconsiders excise tax policy on spirits as sector faces immense pressure from the growing illicit alcohol trade

19 February 2025 - 04:30
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

As the country waits for finance minister Enoch Godongwana to table his first budget of the government of national unity (GNU), business will be looking on nervously amid concerns that the National Treasury will introduce tax proposals to boost revenues...

