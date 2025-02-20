Battle for control of Comrades Marathon Association back in court
The court action was sparked by a KZNA resolution saying only people living in the province could be members of the CMA in terms of its 'domicile rule'
20 February 2025 - 14:40
The legal battle for control over the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) continued on Thursday when concerned members headed back to court and secured a final interdict halting what they say was “meddling” by KwaZulu-Natal Athletics (KZNA) in its affairs...
