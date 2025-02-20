News

Just a Nipper but 11-year-old boy saves man from drowning

Trained professionals say many lives lost to rip current could be prevented with proper awareness and knowledge of the ocean

20 February 2025 - 04:30
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter

An 11-year-old KwaZulu-Natal south coast boy put his lifesaving training into action on Sunday when he saved a man from a possible drowning on Scottburgh Beach...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Public protector’s probe into mayor who ‘appointed daughter, baby mama’ at an ... News
  2. An initiative aimed at restoring Joburg's shine sets sight on notorious Hillbrow News
  3. Taxi boss takes attempted murder conviction against rival to SCA and wins News
  4. Economic turmoil, power cuts, crime among top fears for South Africans News
  5. Murder of gay South African imam Muhsin Hendricks reignites queer Muslim debate News

Latest Videos

2025 budget postponed due to disagreement within GNU
First budget speech postponement since 1994