Much ado about nothing: behind the scenes of the budget bedlam
The circumstances behind the budget postponement were more complicated than a mere rejection of the VAT hike proposal, says finance minister
20 February 2025 - 04:30
While finance minister Enoch Godongwana shifted to damage control after parliament held a joint sitting for a budget that was never tabled, signs were present that the budget was bound for uncharted territory from the beginning of the day...
