Shock and relief: a daughter’s year-long battle to send her ‘monster’ dad back to prison
Since becoming correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald has been closely involved with some rape and murder cases adjudicated by the parole board
20 February 2025 - 04:30
A Gauteng woman who embarked on a year-long battle to have her rapist father sent back to prison is “relieved” after his medical parole was revoked thanks to the intervention of the correctional services minister...
