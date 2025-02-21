Floor is open as four discussion papers seek to transform the criminal justice system
The South African Law Reform Commission seeks public comment on how the system can be transformed to be more effective and efficient
21 February 2025 - 04:30
Four discussion papers released by the South African Law Reform Commission on the review of the criminal justice system on Thursday seek public comment on how the system can be transformed to be more effective and efficient. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.