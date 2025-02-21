How refugee entrepreneurs are supplying sustainable energy to the camps they live in

As one of the refugees I spoke to in Rwanda explained: “You can see two types of solar business really. Those using energy that is easy to get to — off-the-shelf products and services — to keep the lights on in the night, or offer cool drinks or a fan. And those businesses where really energy is the business ... where people can use solar home systems or other technologies.”
Sadly, this picture is not uniform across the world. For example, buying diesel in refugee camps or purchasing kerosene for lanterns can be very expensive. Spending by displaced people on simple cooking fuels and technologies, as well as basic lighting, is estimated to be around $200 (R3,673) per year per family, for less than four hours of energy a day.
Buying from external energy suppliers often comes at great cost to refugee families as energy in refugee camps can be incredibly expensive. Estimates suggest that refugee households in Kenya and Burkina Faso spend between 15% and 30% of their income on energy — a figure that in the UK would mean a household was in a situation of extreme fuel poverty.
In total, refugee households around the world spend at least $2.1bn on energy each year.
Refugee-led businesses
In the face of such challenges, refugee energy entrepreneurs are expanding the range of energy services and products available to refugee communities in terms of sustainability: providing new solar solutions and electricity connections from solar-powered energy sources. For members of the refugee community who use this service, this can reduce the cost of energy.
These refugee-led enterprises often start after refugees have saved or borrowed money from friends and family to start their energy businesses — for example, by buying a solar panel and battery and charging customers to use the electricity it generates. Sometimes referred to as microenterprises or energy entrepreneurs, they go beyond being passive users of electricity and become active participants in the energy economies of refugee camps.
Examples of such businesses include Kakuma Ventures, based in Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya, which provides wi-fi and solar energy access to more than 1,500 people in the camps.
Another example is Patapia, based in camps in Uganda, which helps refugee women launch and grow businesses powered by clean energy. Successful refugee-led energy businesses are highlighted by the work of climate change charity Ashden through its Humanitarian Energy Award, and its support for local businesses leading the way on sustainable energy in humanitarian settings.
Indeed, many new global initiatives and humanitarian programmes are starting to take seriously the role of refugee-led organisations and businesses. Take the work of Last Mile Climate, which is dedicated to helping grassroots initiatives, refugee-led businesses, charities, humanitarian agencies and government organisations tackle climate-related challenges.
Refugees are also writing on this issue in the media, highlighting how important the issue of inclusivity is in delivering the sustainable energy transition in humanitarian contexts.
• Sarah Rosenberg-Jansen: Research adviser on humanitarian energy, University of Oxford
This article was first published by The Conversation.
