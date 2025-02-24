Attorney pays dearly for 'foolish error of judgment' after hoodwinking client about SAPS claim
South African Legal Practice Council seeks order from high court in Cape Town for Lynn Swartz to be struck off roll — or suspended
24 February 2025 - 14:28
An attorney who tried to cover up a “foolish, lapse or error of judgment” by paying a client almost R400,000 from her own pocket after bungling their civil damages claim against SAPS has narrowly avoided being suspended as a legal practitioner in Cape Town. ..
