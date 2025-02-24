Long-delayed misconduct tribunal into Western Cape judge to begin on Monday
Several judges said judge Mushtak Parker had told them former Western Cape judge president John Hlophe had assaulted him
24 February 2025 - 04:30
A long-delayed judicial conduct tribunal into potentially impeachable alleged misconduct by Western Cape judge Mushtak Parker is set to begin on Monday — investigating whether Parker gave “contradictory and mutually exclusive versions” on an alleged assault by the province's former judge president John Hlophe. ..
